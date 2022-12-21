“He inspires me to make people smile” – Raahul Jatin on Udit Narayan

Singer Raahul Jatin is an independent artist who loves to create songs that are detailed in lyrics and melody. The charming singer released his first song in the year 2019 ‘Aankhon Ke Ishare and ‘Madhoshiyaan’ being his latest in December 2022.

The young singer loves to be on the stage and perform live for his audience. He is often seen dancing and singing melodious songs in live concerts. He recently performed in a concert where legendary Bollywood singer Udit Narayan was also performing, watching him perform made Raahul inspire and observe a few things that he could learn from the legend.

Raahul shared that he loves to see Udit ji perform and he is a fan of the renowned singer. He further shared, “I was talking to somebody backstage when sir was singing, everybody has an energy about them and Udit Sir is one of those people when you meet them you will always feel happy. He has that energy about him! You immediately smile and that is also something I feel is very nice- A very good quality to have; I don’t know how he has it or if it’s his good mindset and hard work. To me, that inspired my ability to make people smile and feel good.”

Raahul has a charisma that impresses the young audience as he focuses more on the melody and lyrics. His recent release ‘Humnasheen’ was widely known and loved by music listeners. He plans to make more soulful music for his listeners in the coming year.