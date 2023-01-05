Heeriye Diljaaniye: Javed Ali begins the year with a lilting melody

After giving us arguably the song of the year in ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa, singer Javed Ali is all set to begin the new year with his latest single ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’. The soothing romantic track has Javed’s inimitable touch and its bound to tug at your heartstrings. ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’ features Aamir Ali and actress Neha Khand who’s chemistry is one of the USP’s of this song. The track composed by Anmol Daniel and penned by Pankaj Dixit released on 5th January on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

Apart from being a wonderfully soulful song, ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’ has a beautiful storyline with a twist in the end that will make the audiences misty eyed. Commenting on the track, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label says, “The track has a beautiful melody and Javed Ali and Anmol have created magic. Pankaj Dixit’s lyrics are simple and yet so deep and meaningful. The messaging of the song, True Love Never Ends, resonated with our audiences. Post the party season, a lilting melody like ‘Heeriye Diljaaniye’ is a welcome change.” he says.

Commenting on the same, singer Javed Ali says, “Heeriye Diljaaniye is the ideal track to begin the new year with. We are extremely happy to see the response we are getting and its very encouraging as an artist to see independent music being lapped up like this. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on this song, the entire team has been on the same page since day one and that just made the journey all the more beautiful. I hope the track continues to make its place in people’s hearts in the days to come.”