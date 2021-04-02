Hello Charlie director Pankaj Saraswat sheds light on roping in the best comic talent from the industry for the film

Hello Charlie, presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment, is just days away from its release. Director Pankaj Saraswat shares his thoughts on getting actors like Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala and Bharat Ganeshpure on board for this adventure comedy.

Director Pankaj Saraswat shares, “Rajpal Yadav is a very close friend and an institution of comedy in himself. I had written his first film as a hero and the way he can deliver a normal line with such perfect comic timing, fills me with contentment. The kind of roles he has done, he knew his comedy very well and in Hello Charlie he has delivered what the script demanded. He was casted for the part, keeping in mind the calibre he entails.”

He added,”Darshan Jariwala and Bharat Ganeshpure also added to the glitz with their comic expertise. It was a fun time collaborating with some of the greats in this space and we hope it leaves the audiences laughing.”

Hello Charlie is a story of a small town guy who chances on being bestowed with the responsibility of transporting a Gorilla from Mumbai Diu, and the journey that will follow is going to be nothing short of an exciting adventure.

Starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, introducing Shlokka Pandit. Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among others. Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video in across 240 countries and territories. People can stream the film starting 9th April, 2021.