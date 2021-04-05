Hello Charlie: In Toto’s first visit to the city, he planned a day out to explore and enjoy!

As Bollywood gets it’s newest celebrity in a Gorilla named Toto, whose upcoming film Hello Charlie is literally the talk of the town, right now. It’s Toto’s first time in Mumbai and he took a whole day out only to explore and enjoy in the city.

He visited Borivali National Park, Kanheri Caves and many more places in the day, being all touristy he has also fondly posed with signboards in the park. He will be seen opposite Aadar Jain in the film and their recently released song One Two One Two Dance has got the audiences feet tapping quite literally.

Starring Aadar Jain, introducing Shlokka Pandit, the film also has Jackie Shroff, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala and Bharat Ganeshpure among others. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

The film will be releasing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021.