Hemal Thakkar collaborates with Tigmanshu Dhulia for Garmi

Producer, writer, director and actor Hemal Thakkar of Playtime Creationn wear many hats and juggles them effortlessly. He is a very well known name in the theatre and TV circuit and has produced iconic shows on leading GEC’s along with films like Oh My God and Welcome Home. Hemal’s upcoming web series Garmi, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and co-produced by actress Swaroop Sampat has generated a lot of curiosity ever since the release of it’s trailer and is slated to start streaming of 21st April on SonyLiv. Actress Swaroop Sampat have also produced the series along with Hemal.

Hemal had previously produced TV shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Teen Bahuraniyaan among others. He began his career in a play titled “And Pato” directed by Vipul Shah and later devoted his energy to directing plays and producing films. On the theatre side, Thakkar is touring with his play ‘An evening with Krishna’ currently. With ‘Garmi’, Hemal is confident that the web series will

strike a chord with the audiences and with Tigmanshu at the helm, Garmi promises to be a riveting watch.

Commenting on the same, Hemal says “Garmi is a special show in many ways for us as it is Playtime Creationn’s foray into the OTT world. We have got a wonderful cast of young actors who have given their heart and soul to the series and the result is overwhelming. Tigmanshu, I and the entire team are very happy with the outcome and can’t wait to showcase it to the audiences.”