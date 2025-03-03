Hemkunt Foundation distributes 200 wheelchairs to people with disabilities in Dharavi

Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, witnessed a heartwarming act of generosity as Hemkunt Foundation, under the leadership of Harteerath Singh, distributed 200 wheelchairs to people with disabilities. This initiative aimed to empower individuals facing mobility challenges, ensuring they regain independence and dignity in their daily lives.

Committed to serving marginalized communities, Hemkunt Foundation has been at the forefront of various humanitarian efforts, including providing aid during the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting underprivileged groups with healthcare, education, and relief programs.

Speaking on the initiative, Harteerath Singh, the force behind the foundation’s impactful work, emphasized the importance of accessibility and mobility for people with disabilities. “We believe that everyone deserves the right to move freely and live with dignity. Through this initiative, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who struggle with mobility challenges,” he said.

The event saw an overwhelming response from the local community, with beneficiaries expressing immense gratitude for the life-changing support. Many recipients shared that the wheelchairs would help them commute more easily, access job opportunities, and lead more independent lives.

Hemkunt Foundation continues to set an inspiring example of social responsibility, bridging the gap between privilege and necessity.