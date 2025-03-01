Hemkunt Foundation’s Harteerath Singh joins Samosa Party as Head of Content and Brand Partnerships

In a significant move, philanthropist and social activist Harteerath Singh has joined Samosa Party as the Head of Content and Brand Partnerships. In this role, he will lead brand storytelling, digital content strategy, and strategic collaborations to elevate the brand’s vision and expand its reach.

Harteerath is best known as the founder of Hemkunt Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to humanitarian efforts, including disaster relief, education, healthcare, and livelihood support. Under his leadership, the foundation has impacted lakhs of lives across India.

Before joining Samosa Party, Harteerath was associated with Zomato, where he worked on initiatives focused on the welfare of delivery partners and gig workers, creating positive social change within the industry.

Speaking about his new role, Harteerath said, “Great brands are built on great stories. At Samosa Party, we’re not just serving samosas; we’re delivering nostalgia, culture, and warmth with every bite. It’s more than just a QSR brand—it’s a movement to bring India’s most loved snack to the world. This isn’t just about samosas—it’s about people, values, and impact. From the kitchen staff to our consumers, my goal is to build a brand that stands for those who make it possible.”

Samosa Party, a rapidly expanding Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brand, specializes in fresh samosas and chai and aims to revolutionize India’s snack culture. With Harteerath at the helm of content and brand partnerships, the company is set to scale new heights, strengthening its presence across major cities.