Her Circle and Kalki team up for a Net-Zero Sustainable cover shoot

Her Circle, a one-stop content and social networking destination for women, has achieved a breakthrough in sustainable media practices. Their Sustainability Cover 2.0 features Kalki, an actor, and a sustainability advocate in the month of June.

Scheduled for release around World Environment Day, this sustainability covershoot showcases how modernity, technology and sustainability can co-exist.

Commenting on the association, Kalki said, “There’s so much greenwashing, there’s so much of saying, oh yeah, sustainable, but, when you look at the behind the scenes, it’s not so sustainable. So it’s refreshing to be on this shoot with Her Circle today where you see that the backdrop or the behind-the-scenes is also adhering to the message that’s being put in front of the screen.”

The shoot itself was designed as an end-to-end sustainable production, encompassing location, sustainable fashion brands, natural light and sustainable catering. Photographer Anai Bharucha, known for capturing nature’s beauty organically, played a crucial role by selecting a location that was industrial in nature, yet sustainable in the space of energy conservation.

Tanya Chaitanya, CEO Her Circle & Digital Diversity Initiatives, Reliance said, “At Her Circle, sustainability and inclusivity are the main pillars upon which our content and conversation centre. This sustainability cover brings together technology, innovation, conservation and mindful living to showcase a future which is kinder to the planet. It’s a step ahead from our last year’s sustainability cover which received an overwhelming response.”