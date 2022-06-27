Here is how R Madhavan transformed into Nambi Narayanan without the use of prosthetics!

Actor-turned-filmmaker R Madhavan’s charm, good looks and personality have made him a popular heartthrob with his female fan-base across the country. So naturally, transforming from the OG chocolate boy to the intellectual genius ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan was set to be a herculean task. R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect sees him in an absolutely unrecognisable avatar! So uncanny was the look that if the country’s favourite sweetheart, in all his Rocketry glory, stood next to the original Nambi Narayanan, it would be tough to distinguish between the two!

Today, the makers of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released a new video that captures R Madhavan’s transformation in to Nambi Narayanan. His look is au naturel and as authentic as it gets; R Madhavan’s look in the film has been created without the use of any prosthetics! The actor-turned-director spent 18 hours on the chair to bring his look to life. Whether it was his hair, teeth or weight, R Madhavan had no qualms about getting into the skin of Nambi Narayanan – quite literally! The vision behind this was to keep the story authentic, real and raw.

The actor-turned-director R Madhavan actually grew a beard, dyed his hair white and put on the kilos to slip into the skin of the ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan. It took the actor 18 hours from chair-to-character to get the look spot-on. But he didn’t want to spare any expense in getting it right and gave it his everything to embody Nambi Narayanan.

Not only has the shoot of the film been conducted across real-life locations to add more originality to the frame. ISRO genius Nambi Narayanan’s story, on which the film is based, has been kept true to every word of his true account, without distorting facts or attempting to commercialise the story for the masses.

Based on the life of ISRO scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect traces his scandalous story and uncovers the truth behind it all. The film stars R Madhavan in the eponymous role of Mr. Nambi Narayanan and boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.