Here’s how Divyenndu’s impromptu act surprised everyone on the sets of Bicchoo Ka Khel!

That Divyenndu is a versatile actor is known to all, but not many know that the youth icon is also quite a spontaneous one at that and keeps surprising his director, co-stars, and everyone on the sets of his projects with his impeccable talent and brilliant sense of improvisation.

The trailer of Divyenndu’s highly anticipated crime-thriller ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ has certainly impressed many, and they couldn’t stop raving about the actor’s performance, dialogue-baazi, music, interesting narrative, and last but not the least, Divyenndu’s mimicking of the veteran actor, Dilip Kumar!

Now, there’s an interesting story behind this! The scene that sees a hilarious conversation between Divyenndu’s character (Akhil Srivastava) and cop (Zeishan Quadri) was actually not a part of the script. Yes, you read it right! Spilling more beans on it, Divyenndu informs, “The interesting story behind the mimicry scene is that it was just an impromptu. I just enacted the scene in Dilip Kumar saab’s voice, and to my surprise, everyone liked it, and later we thought of incorporating it for the show.”

Riding high on the humongous success of the last two seasons of his popular web series, Mirzapur, Divyenndu has certainly become a household name. Such has been the craze and popularity of the show that Divyenndu’s fans have started addressing him by his character’s name Munna bhaiya (Mirzapur), wherever he goes. But that is all going to change soon for the better, as all eyes are now set on his next highly anticipated crime thriller ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’, which would showcase Divyenndu’s versatility as an actor.

No wonder, the makers of ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ placed their bet on this young bundle of talent and entrusted him with the responsibility of headlining the show and portraying yet another interesting and exciting character, Akhil Srivastava! The audience, especially his fans, are eagerly awaiting the release of his next web show, ALTBalaji & ZEE5’s crime thriller, Bicchoo Ka Khel, which promises to be entertainment ka maha dose.

All set to stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club from 18th November, ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer whose life is nothing less than a roller-coaster ride with twists and turns to keep you at the edge of your seat.