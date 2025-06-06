Here’s how much Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal charge to walk the ramp!

It’s no secret that Bollywood stars can steal the show, not just on screen, but on the runway too. While debates continue about whether celebrities should walk the ramp over professional models, the staggering fees some of these stars charge might surprise you.

In a recent episode of The Right Angle, with Sonal Kalra, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, the spotlight turned to the business behind the glamour. The jaw-dropping amounts some Bollywood celebrities reportedly earn for walking as showstoppers at fashion events were revealed.

Top-tier actors like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Shahid Kapoor command a hefty fee of ₹70 lakhs to grace the runway. In comparison, Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his effortlessly cool style, is said to charge around ₹20-25 lakhs.

With such big numbers involved, it’s no wonder luxury fashion brands are eager to rope in film stars, not just for their style quotient, but for the instant buzz they bring. Whether it’s for couture or a cause, when Bollywood walks the ramp, it comes at a premium.