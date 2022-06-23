Here’s how Samiksha Oswal came to Shael Oswal’s rescue while filming his latest single Mann Bawraa

A visionary with over two decades experience in the entertainment industry, producer, director and script writer Samiksha Oswal with SSO Productions steps behind the camera for husband Shael Oswal’s highly anticipated upcoming single ‘Mann Bawraa’. But what made the filming of this track even more interesting, is the fact that the multi-talented Samiksha was ready to step in front of the camera to save the day!

Samiksha Oswal who has curated, conceptualized, directed and curated the music video of ‘Mann Bawraa’ for her singer husband Shael Oswal, was faced with a challenging predicament when her lead actress Aaira Dwivedi did not acclimatise to the strenuous weather of the location in and the team had only a limited number of days to wrap the filming of the song.

However, a quick thinker, director Samiksha Oswal figured a solution. She sat with the composer, lyricist Rashid Khan and had a few rounds of a long discussion since her vision for the video was to have a heart touching melody over a heart breaking melody. She envisioned Shael’s romantic track to be all about how life throws challenges at you and even if your heart is full with pain, there is always a ray of hope and positivity that keeps your going. Followed by this, she reached the set ready in hair and makeup to turn leading lady for the song. The former actress and model was willing to step in front of the camera yet again so as to not inconvenience the rest of the cast and crew.

Narrating the funny episode says Samiksha Oswal, “Aaira was shooting back to back and fell ill because she could not acclimatise to the weather conditions in Leh Ladakh. But as they say ‘the show must go on’ and I came prepared to the set ready to step into her shoes so that we could film the music video.” She also adds, “Luckily Aaira is a thorough professional and was ready to shoot in no time, so all was well again.”

Composed and penned by Rashid Khan, with choreography by Firoz A Khan, ‘Mann Bawraa’ features Shael Oswal and Aaira Dwivedi and takes audiences through a heartbreaking story of lovers who part ways under unforeseen circumstances. Apart from being a touching and melodious love song, what makes this track extremely special and distinct is that it’s truly Samiksha Oswal’s baby – Adds Samiksha Oswal, “This project is extremely close to my heart because it’s something I’ve nurtured right from its inception. It’s not an ordinary parting of lovers but one with a heartbreaking narrative and I’m confident it will leave audiences moved.”

Industrialist Shael Oswal who made a splash in the music world and has sung 40 popular tracks including Umr Bhar, Nachle Soniye Tu, Pehla Nasha Pyar Ka, Shaam-O-Sahar Teri Yaad, Guftagoo, Zindegi, Dil Di Duaa, These tracks have garnered millions of views within a short span of time and the reception to the teaser of ‘Mann Bawraa’ is testimony to the anticipation surrounding it!

The song will be out on the 26th June.