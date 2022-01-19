Here’s why no one can rock traditional better than Esha Gupta!

Esha Gupta has a knack for turning heads when it comes to her on-point fashion game! Be it on-camera or off-camera – the stunner never fails to amaze us with her vogue drama. Touted to be Bollywood’s leading sensation, the actress can carry style with utmost ease!

While the saga of her perfect sartorial choices is well-documented on her social media handle, we have picked out five of her best traditional looks for you!

The Blue Glam

Esha Gupta looked ravishing in a blue embellished Lehnga. The fashion icon draped her Dupatta in a shrug style to flaunt her curves. To highlight the detailed work on her dress, she opted for simple jewellery and a sleek hairdo.

A Hint of Banaras

The diva chose a Banarasi Kurta with a heavy-worked skirt and a beautiful Dupatta. Esha Gupta tied her hair back in a bun. To accentuate the look further, she donned dangling earrings.

Magic of Colour Blocking

Esha Gupta aced the game of colour blocking with her yellow and wine-coloured Lehnga. The stunner looked nothing less than a Royal in the exquisite piece!

Saree with a Twist

The ultimate fashion queen wore a Saree featuring ruffle details. Esha Gupta paired a belt to add a modern touch. The balloon sleeves and plunging neckline of the blouse stole the entire show.