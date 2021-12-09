Here’s why Sridevi asked Janhvi Kapoor to learn from Anil Kapoor’s performances

Anil Kapoor and the late Sridevi has been the force behind many iconic blockbusters between the 80s and 90s, including Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, and Janbaaz. The stunning on-screen pair shared unparalleled chemistry and infectious energy, turning every film into a massive hit and memorable drama.

During an interaction, Janhvi Kapoor, an actress and daughter of Sridevi, revealed that her mother always asked her to watch Anil Kapoor’s performance and learn from him. In the panel discussion, where the ageless star was also present, the young actor said, “Anil Chachu (Kapoor) was her favourite co-star. I feel you can tell in the scenes and work that they have done together that they had a very special energy.”

“She would always tell me to watch his performances. And she never really spoke about any other actor ever, except Chachu (Anil Kapoor). With him, she would tell me you need to look at his work ethic, and you need to look at how hard he works. She would always tell me to look at his comic timing, especially after No Entry that was unmatched,” she further added.

While talking about her experience of watching the brilliant performance of Anil Kapoor in Nayak and Mr India, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I couldn’t watch the action scenes of Nayak and Mr India. I used to cry. It was tough to watch all of that. She (Sridevi) told me once, that’s the thing, you think it is because he is your uncle, which is great, cute, and sweet, but it is actually because he has this thing as an actor where he can fun, Masti, Chulbul, and intense. He has this one thing that most actors don’t is that he can make you feel bad for him. He has a vulnerability which not many people have.”

Meanwhile, one could not miss Anil Kapoor’s bitter-sweet reaction. Further, the legendary actor said that he feels blessed as an artist to have worked with Sridevi.