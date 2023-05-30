“He’s a very gentle, approachable person” – Brett Dier on working with Robert De Niro for About My Father

Nothing like friendship that dazzles both on and off-screen. Lionsgate’s riotous comedy About My Father starring Robert De Niro, Kim Cattrall, Sebastian Maniscalco, Brett Dier, Leslie Bibb and Anders Holm in titular roles released in theaters on 26th May, 2023 worldwide.

Working with a legend like Robert De Niro is a dream for many actors, but only a few are lucky enough to see it come true. A blend of comedy, love and awe-worthy moments, the film not only showcases a wholesome relationship between two different cultural worlds but also the off-screen camaraderie between these stars.

Talking about getting Robert De Niro to sign on as Salvo, Sebastian Maniscalco said, “Once we got the movie up and running, we were given a list of actors who would be suitable to play my father. Obviously De Niro, in a dream sequence, was one of my first picks. Just because.. I mean his resume speaks for himself plus he’s really good at comedy. So we got the script to him and it came back that he really kinda took it, to which we were like ‘wow’. Of course you don’t believe it until you know you actually see it but he signed up and it was off to the races from there and now we’re here. We got a great cast.”

Brett Dier who plays Doug in the film also talked about his experience working with the Godfather actor, “So working with De Niro has definitely been a pretty wild experience. Because obviously, I mean he’s ‘De Niro’. But he’s a very gentle, approachable person and I just loved being around him. I loved watching him do his thing and yeah I just feel this weird kinship with him where I’m just like – I love him.”said the Jane the Virgin actor.

Having worked with him in the past, fellow costar Anders Holm also chimed in on working with De Niro twice. “So in this movie, Robert De Niro plays Salvo Maniscalco – Sebastian’s fictional father. It’s such a pleasure to work with him. I’d worked with him before on ‘The Intern’ and so now I’m a two time guy, alright? I don’t know if there’s any other two time guys out there but (I’m sure there are) it’s a lot of fun, there’s so much to learn from.”the actor added.

Helmed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl and Sebastian Maniscalco, the movie will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures.

