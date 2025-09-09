HH Dalai Lama collaborates with Sarod-Virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan and sons on new album

‘Meditations: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ is a new album that pairs the spoken reflections of His Holiness Dalai Lama with music, celebrating his lifelong message of peace, compassion, kindness and hope.

The album features the global spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate alongside sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, multi-Grammy and Emmy Award–winning producer, author, and composer Kabir Sehgal, and acclaimed sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Together, they unite India’s classical heritage with voices from around the world, creating an artistic dialogue between reflection and sound.

Guest artists on the album include Grammy-winning American singer- songwriter- actress Andra Day; multi-Grammy Award–winning American saxophonist-flutist- composer Ted Nash; Grammy-nominated Costa Rican singer-songwriter Debi Nova, Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, multi-Grammy Award–winning Peruvian-American percussionist-composer-producer Tony Succar; Canadian-American singer-songwriter-composer Rufus Wainwright representing diverse musical traditions and genres. Their involvement underscores the universal resonance of His Holiness’s message.

The project is being released with the involvement of Glassnote Records, ensuring its reach to global audiences.

Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash state, “As a family, we are humbled to share our collaboration with His Holiness Dalai Lama. A special album ‘Meditation: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’. His Holiness has been a guiding light for us for many years. His message of peace, compassion, and hope continues to inspire not only our music but also our lives. To hear his reflections interwoven with music has been a deeply moving experience — one that reminds us of the power of art to uplift the human spirit. Creating this project alongside our dear collaborator Kabir Sehgal has been a joy and a privilege. Together, with the contributions of many extraordinary artists, we sought to create a project that celebrates the values His Holiness embodies and shares them with listeners around the world. We are grateful to every artist who lent their voice, spirit, and creativity to this work. May this music be a reminder that peace, kindness, and hope are not only possible, but essential.”

‘Meditation: Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ presents his meditative insights paired with music, weaving spoken word and sound into a message that transcends borders. It is a celebration of humanity’s shared values — peace, kindness, compassion, mindfulness, human unity and hope. The album reflects both India’s classical heritage and the richness of international traditions, underscoring the universality of His Holiness’s message.