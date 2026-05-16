“High time I shared this” – Keerthy Suresh shares raw, unfiltered fitness journey and addresses body shaming

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has broken her silence on her decade-long health and wellness evolution, sharing an intimate, unfiltered statement on her social media platforms. In a landscape often dominated by curated images, the actor chose to lay bare the emotional and physical highs and lows of her journey, addressing public scrutiny, plastic surgery rumors, and the contradictory nature of societal body standards.

The actor released her statement in full to ensure her words, experiences, and messages of resilience are conveyed without distortion.

By detailing her transition from a “clueless kid” in 2013 to building a comprehensive fitness regimen anchored by strength training, yoga, animal flow, and calisthenics, Suresh actively challenges the industry’s quick-fix narrative. Her direct refutation of cosmetic surgery rumors highlights the intense pressure public figures face, while her critique of shifting body ideals shines a crucial light on the toxic standards imposed on women in media.

Furthermore, her candid admission of a recent “physical and mental setback” that left her missing in action (MIA) offers a refreshing, realistic perspective on recovery, prioritizing authentic well-being over relentless perfection. Suresh’s statement marks a pivotal moment of advocacy for body positivity, inspiring fans and colleagues across the global film fraternity to embrace sustainable, natural health practices.