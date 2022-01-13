Himansh Kohli injures himself during the shoot of T-Series’ Meri Tarah

Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala and Gautam Gulati are all set to come to your screens in the T-Series song, Meri Tarah. The trio have shot the video of the beautiful romantic melody in the city of palaces, Jaipur at the most beautiful locations including a temple.

The soulful song that speaks on heartbreak and love features a shot in a temple where in Himansh was to walk on shards of glass to prove his love for Heli. Don’t worry Himansh fans, the shards of glass were actually made from sugar glass which is a popular material used for stunt props in films. Inspite of taking all the precautions necessary, Himansh unfortunately got cut by the glass shards while shooting the sequence. What’s surprising is that the star did not realise he got cut until someone from the crew saw the blood on the glass pieces that were laid out.

Within minutes the entire crew had surrounded the actor, but the one who rushed to his ‘aid’ was Heli Daruwala. Heli is a dentist by profession with knowledge in the field of first aid that is given to all medical students. ‘Heli was simply amazing. When we realised that I had hurt my foot, Heli along with the crew rushed towards me and within minutes she assessed the severeness of my wound and bandaged it with ease, just like any other medical professional would! It’s safe to say that Heli came to my rescue on the sets of Meri Tarah!” says Himansh.

Many have heard of men coming to the rescue of women but with today’s changing times, it is only but natural that women too can come to the rescue of men! I guess this is surely a memory from the shoot of Meri Tarah that Himansh Kohli and Heli Daruwala will remember for a long long time!