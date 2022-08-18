Himesh Reshammiya lauches his second music label Himesh Reshammiya Music and Melodies

Himesh Reshammiya’s music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has garnered over 3 billion views across YouTube ( 3000 million ) and more than 2 billion audio streams ( 2000 million ) on 75 songs which are all composed by Himesh himself , After the success of his first label, Himesh has now launched his 2nd music label called Himesh Reshammiya Music And Melodies which will feature the best composers and singers of India.

The very first product from this music label is the album ‘Dheere Dheere Raffta Raffta’ composed by super legends Anand Milind with lyrics by another super legend Sameer Anjaan. The first song which is the title track is sung by the super talented Arunita Kanjilal who’s voice will mesmerise you. The song has already garnered 1 million views on its very first day and is counting, which comes as no surprise given the mastermind behind the same.

Talking about his new music label Himesh said, “After the historic success of my music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies I have launched a new music label Himesh Reshammiya Music And Melodies which will have the best of composers, singers and lyricists of India showcasing their talent with original songs. I have selected these beautiful gems for all music lovers across the globe and I’m very happy with the response of the first track composed by Anand Milind with lyrics by Sameer ji. The track Dheere Dheere Raffta Raffta has already garnered more than 1 million views on its very first day and one expect several hits from this music label by great artists, composers and singers, just like my 1st music label which features my compositions and lyrics. “

Himesh will next be starring in the sequel of his hit franchise The Expose Returns. Apart from this he will also be seen in another film Main Jahaan Rahoon directed by Rajesh Sethi.