Himesh Reshammiya to headline Bollywood Music Project 10th anniversary

The heartbeat of Indian live music will beat louder than ever this fall as Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, the Bollywood Music Project, officially locks in its monumental 10th Anniversary edition. The landmark decade celebration will take over Jio Gardens in Mumbai on October 24th, 2026, promising a historic night for music fans.

Following a record-breaking spectacle last year that drew over 20,000 passionate festivalgoers, this milestone anniversary will raise the stakes to unprecedented heights. The HSBC Bollywood Music Project 2026 is engineered to be an absolute juggernaut, bringing together an unmatched community of fans to experience a premium, genre-defying sonic environment where Bollywood will flawlessly cross paths with Folk, Sufi, Indie, Pop and Punjabi soundscapes.

Deepak Choudhary, Organiser, Bollywood Music Project states, “Ten years ago, we set out to build a boundary-breaking playground where legendary maestros, chart-topping pop icons and indie visionaries could coexist on the same stage. To watch the IP evolve from an ambitious dream into a massive cultural phenomenon is nothing short of historic. This landmark 10th anniversary is our definitive love letter to the fans and we are dialling up the scale, production and sonic diversity to deliver an absolute juggernaut of a festival experience.”

This year’s milestone edition will deliver an expansive sonic tapestry heavy on never-before-seen collaborations across multiple massive stages, bringing together over 20 iconic artists and 10 distinct curated acts. Anchoring the festival will be a mega-scale headline showcase by the multi-talented rockstar Himesh Reshammiya, who will bring his legendary energy and a career-spanning blockbusting set to life, promising a high-octane, unforgettable celebration of his biggest chartbusters.

Leading the charge directly ahead of the grand finale, the ethereal Shilpa Rao will take over the prime-time twilight slot, commanding the stage with an emotionally charged, high-octane performance that will lean into her peerless vocal texture. Just before her, the master of playback melody Hariharan will grace the stage, delivering a rare and deeply intimate intergenerational set alongside his son Akshay Hariharan to bridge the gap between classical purity and modern composition.

The main stage energy will accelerate earlier in the evening with a massive treat for indie-rock purists, as India’s pioneering Hindi-rock outfit Euphoria Band will unite for a cross-generational set featuring the sensational Vaishali Samant and Shalmali Kholgade and melodic star Abhay Jodhpurkar, fusing stadium anthems with contemporary pop sensibilities. Preceding them, legendary composer Anu Malik will take the spotlight for a spectacular collaborative showcase, uniting with the expressive vocals of Babul Supriyo, the soulful grit of Shahid Mallya, and his talented daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, for a sweeping retrospective through decades of cinematic soundscapes.

Setting the afternoon momentum, the evergreen duo Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod will step up to offer a masterclass in pure romance and timeless Sufi classics, grounding the festival in rich emotional depth. Pure nostalgia will hit full throttle just before them when Y2K pop king Neeraj Shridhar returns to belt out non-stop, guitar-driven pop anthems, while playback singer Anirudh Susuwaram will set the tone for the day, opening the Main Stage with an energetic, dawn-breaking set.

Meanwhile, the festival’s Second Stage experience will offer a parallel universe of diverse genres and grassroots musicality. This platform will feature the raw, desert-born Rajasthani folk fusion of Kutle Khan, alongside Junaid Ahmed, a semi-classical & folk singer, captivating performance by youth sensation Anjana Padmanabhan and the indie-rock grooves of Bombay Bandook. Rounding out the packed Second Stage roster will be dynamic, fast-paced sets from Jaan Kumar Sanu, Aseem, The Qurious Band, and Retro2Metro ensuring an afternoon-to-night journey of genuine musical discovery.

Himesh Reshammiya states, “I’m really happy to be performing at The Bollywood Music Project. It’s a great live celebration of Bollywood music, and I’m looking forward to bringing the audience an energetic and unforgettable evening with some of my biggest hits and lots of nostalgia.”

Shilpa Rao states, “We are putting together a performance that is full of heart and high energy. We are looking forward to watching the audience leave the festival with a memory that stays with them for a very long time.”

Anu Malik states “Sharing the stage for this special showcase alongside Babul Supriyo, Shahid Mallya and my daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik, is an incredibly emotional moment for me. We are taking the audience on a journey through my composed melodies and cinematic songs that have defined generations of Indian music. It is a true celebration of family and the music that connects us all.”

Hariharan states, “Music is a beautiful language that connects different generations, and sharing the stage with Akshay is a wonderful continuation of that journey. This performance is our way of bringing together timeless classical roots with a fresh, modern sound. It is a very intimate and proud moment for us, and we are excited to experience it live with the fans.”

Palash Sen states, “Euphoria has always thrived on the raw love and energy of the fans who have stood by independent Hindi rock. Teaming up with brilliant voices like Vaishali Samant, Abhay Jodhpurkar and more allows us to bring our classic stadium anthems and brand new music to life with a fresh perspective. We are ready to hit the stage, have an absolute blast, and give the audience a Dhoomsday they won’t forget”

Coming off a phenomenal turnout last year, organizers will deliver a massive sonic love letter to the fans for this 10th anniversary, scaling up everything from immersive experiential zones to premium curated F&B kiosks to ensure this milestone stands as an unforgettable cultural moment.

The tickets will be exclusively available on District by Zomato. HSBC is the presenting sponsor for the event which is co-powered by Hero Vida, JBL India and Vijay Sales. Prices start at INR 1,499 and reach up to INR 14,999 across categories including Lounge, VIP and General Access.