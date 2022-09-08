Hip hop star KING returns to MTV Hustle 2.0

India’s rising hip hop star KING has taken a complete 360-degree turn in his life, rising from a contestant on the rap reality series “MTV Hustle 2.0″ to squad boss. Sharing about his experience, he says,”It’s been an emotional journey for me with MTV Hustle. The lessons I’ve learned from this show have shaped me into the self-assured, prosperous artist I am today. It is a great pleasure for me to return to the show this time to mentor a group of incredibly talented contestants, and I am really looking forward to it.”

The artist got his start in music when he was very young. KING made his MTV debut on MTV Hustle in 2019 and finished at the top 5. Since then, KING has made a name for himself in the Indian pop music scene. His ability to relate to his fans, comprehend what they want, and know what kind of music they will like is one of his greatest advantages. His debut album, The Carnival, has received over 120 million audio streams since the release of his first song, “Boombass,” in 2015. The song “Tu Aake Dekhle” has amassed over 150 million streams across all audio digital music services and over 247 million streams on YouTube. It has become a huge national hit.

Now that King has won over all of his loved ones with his undeniably outstanding performance in MTV Hustle, the audience is ready to see KING’s other side. Being a living example of the proverb “Hard work is the path to success,” he is serving as an inspiration to hundreds of young people across the country.