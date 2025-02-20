HireForCare secures an all-shark deal on Shark Tank India

In a heartwarming episode of Shark Tank India 4, HireForCare, a platform dedicated to addressing the unique needs of children with neurological disabilities, secured an all-shark deal. Founders Rajat Vij and Ram Niwas, both deeply connected to the cause, left a lasting impression with their dedication and vision. Rajat, a single parent of a child with cerebral palsy, and Ram, who tragically lost his wife in a car accident just 20 days before the shoot, turned their personal challenges into a mission to support families like theirs. Launched in March 2021, HireForCare specializes in cerebral palsy and autism, offering much-needed services to families raising children with special needs. Their goal is simple yet profound, to empower every child to reach their full potential and lead a happy, fulfilling life.

Rajat Vij said, “We’re not just building a business; we’re creating a community. HireForCare is dedicated for the unique needs of children with Neurological Disabilities & to build a one stop special child care solution. This partnership is more than an investment—it’s a shared mission. With the sharks’ guidance, we are poised to scale our efforts and drive meaningful change in the lives of special needs children and their families.”

Not only were the sharks moved by their story, they also saw immense value and purpose behind HireForCare. Anupam Mittal emphasized the uniqueness of their mission and advised them to build a broader ecosystem for special needs childcare. In a historic moment for Shark Tank India, the sharks proposed a “friends and family” round, where they would not only invest but also help HireForCare define its strategic direction.

The all-shark deal by Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Kunal Bahl, and Peyush Bansal, was sealed at 36 Lakh for 5% Equity, marking a monumental step forward for HireForCare. As Rajat and Ram joined the Shark Tank India family, they gained not just financial backing but also the mentorship and support of some of India’s sharpest business minds. With this collaboration, HireForCare is set to transform the landscape of special needs caregiving in India, ensuring that every child receives the care and support they deserve.