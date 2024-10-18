HistoryTV18 gains prestigious recognition at major Asian Awards

HistoryTV18 has once again reinforced its status as a leader in infotainment and documentary content, earning significant recognition at two of Asia’s most prestigious television award platforms in 2024. At the Asian Television Awards 2024, the channel secured an impressive four nominations, underscoring the world-class standards of its Indian productions.

The ever popular OMG! Yeh Mera India (Season 10) has been nominated for Best Infotainment Programme, while its stories have also earned a spot in the Best Short Form Video Series – Scripted category. Meanwhile, the critically acclaimed India Marvels & Mysteries with William Dalrymple garnered nominations in the Best Direction (Documentary or Non-Fiction) and Best Editing (Documentary or Non-Fiction) categories.

Further affirming its creative excellence, HistoryTV18 celebrated two national wins at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 earlier this month. Krushna Abhishek was awarded Best Entertainment Host – India for OMG! Yeh Mera India, marking his third consecutive win. Meanwhile, India Marvels & Mysteries with William Dalrymple was awarded Best Documentary – History.

These accolades highlight HistoryTV18’s unwavering commitment to compelling local stories and innovative storytelling. By consistently delivering world-class content that captivates and inspires audiences across India and Asia, the channel has cemented its place at the forefront of factual entertainment.

Commenting on the success of HistoryTV18’s originals, Avinash Kaul, CEO – Broadcast Network18 and MD A+E Networks | TV18, said:

“In today’s evolving entertainment landscape, collaborations that were once unlikely are now driving innovation, with legacy brands joining forces. This is particularly evident in factual entertainment, where HistoryTV18’s award-winning Indian Originals, like India: Marvels & Mysteries with William Dalrymple, are also licensed to Discovery Plus and feature prominently in the streaming platform’s content line-up in India. This is a testament to the strength and enduring quality of our productions.”

While HistoryTV18 continues to captivate over 100 million loyal viewers on TV with its international shows from A+E Networks and high-quality Indian originals, the brand’s digital presence is also thriving. HistoryTV18 serves its growing social media community of 13 million with a mix of shows and one-of-a-kind, mobile-first content that resonates with audiences across platforms.