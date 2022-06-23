​Hitz Music releases Deep Money’s heartbreak song Channa Ae Gallan ft Sayani Datta

Known for his peppy, up-tempo dance tracks, Deep Money now offers audiences a different flavour to his music with a heartbreak ballad ‘Channa Ae Gallan’. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music, this sad song starring Deep Money and Sayani Datta is written by Preet Zayne while the video is directed by Stanley Menino D’Costa.

Shot in the beautiful Dhanaulti (Uttarakhand), the video showcases that it’s only your truest love who gives you the deepest heartbreak.

Says Vinod Bhanushali, “We have seen Deep Money’s energy and spunk before in his dance​ or upbeat numbers but with ‘Channa Ae Gallan’ ​he touches the heart with his voice and composition. His fans will see a different side to him​ with this song​.”

Says ​​Deep Money, “This song is really special to me because it’s very melancholic​ and soulful and unlike my previous songs which were very peppy. It was great to work with Vinodji and Stanley who brought out the emotions of the song beautifully through the video. I hope audiences like the song we have made.”

Adds ​​Sayani Datta, “​The song is very soulful and it was a wonderful experience shooting for this with Deep and Stanley. The emotions​ in the song​ are subtle ​yet very powerful.”

Says director ​Stanley Menino D’Costa, “​The song speaks about simple emotions that a complex love brings into life. With the video, we have brought to life the song that is beautifully made by Deep and the team.”

Channa Ae Gallan is out now on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel.​