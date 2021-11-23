Home-grown short video platform Moj launches Punjab’s biggest talent hunt with Moj Next Punjabi Star

India’s No.1 short video app, Moj, has shown tremendous growth in terms of users, consumption as well as its large community of content creators. After the enormous success of Moj Superstar Hunt, the platform is now heading to the heartland of talent, Punjab, to help surface the regional talent of the state with Moj Next Punjabi Star. Punjab is the heart of culture with a wide spectrum of young, new-age talent urging to deliver their best in all spheres of art and entertainment. In a promise to support its creators across the country, the online short video app aims to recognize local talent who dream of using their voices and creativity to build an exciting career as an online influencer.

A virtual campaign kick-starting from 22nd November until 24th December, the auditions for the hunt begin today. The top 3 winners will win cash prizes of INR 2,50,000, INR 1,00,000, and INR 50,000 each. Week-on-week ten lucky performers will receive shopping vouchers as prizes. After three weeks, 30 participants with the highest engagement on their content will move to the finale. These shortlisted participants will then fight for the coveted title and the top three winners will be announced on 24th December 2021. This new initiative gives the talented and innovative set of established and emerging creators an opportunity to showcase their engaging, impactful, and inspiring content to the world.

Moj Next Punjabi Star will be judged by the Punjabi sensation, playback singer, and songwriter Akhil and hosted by the vivacious Priyanka Tyagi. The month-long campaign calls on the budding creators to showcase their natural flair on Moj in their chosen genre; there are no limitations in the type of content. Participants are required to submit entries by posting using the hashtag #MojNextPunjabiStar. They will be judged on the basis of engagement on their content.

Akhil said, “I am ecstatic to be a part of Moj Next Punjabi Star talent hunt. Such initiatives give a great opportunity to encourage creativity and put the spotlight on exceptional talent from the heartland of our country. It will be an honor to witness and judge these incredibly talented and enigmatic content creators. I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey.”

Speaking about this, Shashank Shekhar, Director of Content Ops at ShareChat & Moj said, “Following the overwhelming response and success of Moj Superstar Hunt, we are now super excited to launch #MojNextPunjabiStar. There is no dearth of talent in our country. At Moj, we aim to democratize talent recognition and this campaign is a step in that direction. Through this campaign we look forward to identifying talented Punjabi creators, by encouraging them to showcase their creativity on the app. We are looking forward to supporting creators and helping them realize their dream of making it big in the growing creator economy.”

Home to 160 Mn+ monthly active users, Moj continues to grow its footprint in the short video ecosystem. Through a deep-rooted understanding of the Indian youth, this hunt truly aligns with the brand’s central proposition of aiming to empower individuals to manifest their personal aspirations.