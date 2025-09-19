Homebound is India’s official entry for Oscars 2026

Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ has been selected as India’s official entry for Oscars 2026 in for Best International Feature category. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

Karan Johar shares, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that HOMEBOUND has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world”

Neeraj Ghaywan adds, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m extremely grateful.”