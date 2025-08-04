Hon’ble Chief Justice DY Chandrachud launches Dr. Shashi Tharoor’s book Our Living Constitution at I.I.M.U.N.’s Author Series in Mumbai

The Mumbai edition of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.)’s Author Series witnessed a landmark gathering as Hon’ble Justice DY Chandrachud, the 50th Chief Justice of India launched Dr. Shashi Tharoor latest book, ‘Our Living Constitution’. The event, held at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, brought together over 600+ law students, faculty members, and young lawyers from across the city.

Moderated by Adv. Anjani Raipat, Chief Mentor of I.I.M.U.N., the session explored the evolving nature of India’s constitutional framework, the intersection of law and public life, and the critical role of youth in upholding democratic values. Dr. Tharoor and the Hon’ble Chief Justice offered candid reflections on how India’s Constitution continues to shape, and be shaped by, the aspirations of its people.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor remarked, “I was very privileged to be in a conversation with our former Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud about the conversation about the Constitution and particularly on the basis of my book ‘Our Living Constitution’ on the platform of the I.I.M.U.N which is been doing some amazing work to create a network of intelligent, engaged and socially committed students of our country. And what I was really happy about was that there was an audience of law students for whom this is not only work and textbook but also a part of their life. And the Constitution is part of all our lives — that’s why it is called as Our Living Constitution; it lives and breathes and changes and adapts to the needs of the nation. And in my mind, as the country evolves, the Constitution really has to be, in the Prime Minister’s words, ‘Our Holy Book’, and that’s why it’s so important to understand it and discuss the issues involved in it.”

Former Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud shared his thoughts, stating, “The Constitution expresses the desirability of a Uniform Civil Code. At least 75 years after the founding of the Constitution, it’s important for us to realise this ambition and goal of the Constitution. But, at the same time, we need to take all segments of our society and community into confidence. This is truly in the interest of a future, just Indian society which we need to create.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, Rishabh Shah, Founder & President of I.I.M.U.N., spoke about “how both these gentlemen have put Nation First and are the best representatives of the idea of India”

The event was part of I.I.M.U.N.’s ongoing Author Series, under its pillar of Promoting Literature. A unique initiative aimed at fostering reading habits among India’s youth by connecting them with authors, policymakers, and changemakers through live discussions and book readings.