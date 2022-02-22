“Hope I get to dance next to Madhuri Dixit someday!” – Sharvari

Sharvari has just started taking Kathak lessons and she credits her on-screen icon Madhuri Dixit for inspiring her to learn the dance form!

Sharvari, who turned everyone’s heads with her good looks and acting skills in her big screen debut Bunty Aur Babli 2, says, “I’ve always been in awe of Madhuri Dixit ji, she’s been a huge inspiration for me always wanting to learn kathak. Unfortunately, I started just recently after so many years of wanting to learn kathak. But every time I would see Ma’am’s songs or even snippets on Instagram or dance shows, I would google kathak teachers to start learning. She’s been my idol and I hope I get to dance next to her someday! It would be an honour.”

Interesting both Madhuri and Sharvari hail from Maharashtra and Sharvari has always been a fan of the superstar who had ruled the silver screen in the late 80s and all of 90s!

Sharvari says, “I think as an actor you keep playing so many different roles that at the end of the day you don’t know whats going to come to help. But, of course, learning a different dance form will never go out of hand. It will bring grace; it brings rhythm in your body.”

She adds, “For me, Kathak actually stems from my love for Madhuri Dixit. Somewhere I want to learn it because I’ve seen her perform so well! So, it is something I am just trying to do because I love her so much and from that I am trying to pick it up and learn it on my own.”