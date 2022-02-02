“Hoping to receive love for Amulya yet again” – Pooja Hegde on the world TV premiere of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Following the resounding success of Most Eligible Bachelor and the buzz of Radhe Shyam, Pooja Hegde looks forward to the world TV premiere of one of the highest grossing films – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Pan India star is remembered for essaying the role of Amulya, who runs her own travel agency and her chemistry with Icon Star Allu Arjun. Having received a lot of appreciation for her power-packed performance Pooja is now thrilled about its world TV premiere scheduled for the 6th February 2022 on Dhinchak.

Sharing her excitement Pooja said, “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was one of the most exciting highlights of 2020. The movie entertained the world before and after it went into lockdown following the pandemic. Once the film streamed on OTT, it attracted love and appreciation from viewers around the world. The film premiering on TV is a milestone for me.”

She adds, “I just want to thank all those who went out of their way to show their love for my portrayal of Amulya. I’m grateful to have people who make note of my work in cinema. Hoping to receive love for Amulya yet again.”

Her upcoming films include Radhe Shyam, Beast, Bhaijaan, Cirkus, Acharya, and SSMB28.