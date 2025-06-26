How Anshul Trivedi is building his creative empire

Actor Anshul Trivedi is steadily carving out a unique space for himself in the entertainment world, not just as a performer but as a multi-faceted creative entrepreneur. Known for his role in Pushpa Impossible, Anshul is also a trained classical vocalist, a former state-level swimmer, and now the co-founder of a content agency.

Originally from Vadodara, Gujarat, he holds a degree in business administration from Maharaja Sayajirao University and a post-graduate diploma in PR from Xavier’s Institute of Communications. Before entering the entertainment industry, Anshul briefly worked in Mumbai’s public relations sector.

His artistic journey began with Hindustani classical music. Trained under the Mewati Gharana, Anshul won the Sugama Sangeetha competition at the National Youth Festival in 2004. Parallel to his music, he was a decorated swimmer, winning three consecutive Gujarat state championships and representing the state at national events.

Anshul’s entry into acting came through television, with roles in shows like Sasural Genda Phool and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. He gained recognition with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra and went on to appear in Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Khidki. In cinema, he was seen in films like Ramaiya Vastavaiya and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, before leading successful Gujarati films like Oxygen and Kesariya.

Currently, he plays Jugal in the ongoing show Pushpa Impossible on Sony SAB. In addition to daily shoots, Anshul manages a creative agency that handles campaigns and content development.

As he continues to explore opportunities and gears up for the release of two new Gujarati films, Anshul Trivedi is emerging as a versatile force—both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. His story reflects a growing trend in the industry: artists taking charge of their narratives, their careers, and their creative output.