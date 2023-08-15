How hatred turned into love: Sameer Wankhede and wife Kranti Redkar talk about their love story for the first time

It has been often said that opposites attract each other. This particular adage has proved to be true for celebrated IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and his actress – filmmaker wife Kranti Redkar. The couple, who recently appeared on RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao’s chat show ‘Couple of Things’, shared several interesting details about their fascinating love story which started with the two of them hating each other!

Through their chat show ‘Couple of Things’ RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao, who happen to be one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, interview celebrity couples and get them to open up about the matters of the heart in a way they have never opened up earlier. While every episode of this show has been unique and received a lot of love from the viewers, this particular episode was special for multiple reasons.

Elaborating on the same, Amrita says, “We were pleasantly surprised to discover an unexplored side of Sameer Wankhede. Sameer and Kranti are not just from two different professions, they are different from each other in several other ways. However, as we all know, when two contrasting personalities meet, sparks fly and they end up completing and complementing each other. It was very interesting to discover the chemistry they share and the bond that binds them together. Sameer and Kranti, undoubtedly, have been two of the most special guests on our show so far!”

In the 30-minute long episode, which dropped on the official YouTube channel of Couple of Things owned by Amrita and Anmol, Sameer and Kranti made several interesting revelations about their relationship right from the time they met to the point they embarked upon a beautiful journey as husband and wife. During the chat, Sameer also shared that this was the first time they were giving an interview together and therefore, it was a special moment for them as well.

Talking about the experience of having Sameer and Kranti on the show, RJ Anmol says, “Kranti and Sameer’s relationship serves as a beautiful example of how two people can come from different backgrounds and make a relationship and a marriage work like magic. Since people know very little about them as a couple, Amrita and I had a great time asking them some fun questions and witnessing them come up with answers that were honest, entertaining and insightful at the same time”.

The new episode of ‘Couple of Things’, featuring Sameer Wankhede and Kranti Redkar, is streaming on Amrita and RJ Anmol’s official YouTube channel now. This is an episode filled with fun, banter and wholesome entertainment that you don’t want to miss!