How the Tridev actor Sonam lost 30 kg and is gearing up for a possible second innings at the movies

Actor Sonam who ruled hearts in the ’90s celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in September with a gift to herself. “I’m in the best shape of my life,” she smiles.

To get there, she has been making small lifestyle changes.Through the pandemic and even after the lockdown was lifted, the actor was spending more time in the reserve forest areas of Ooty, which led her to establish a connection with nature, eat clean and in moderation. “In the midst of nature I became cognisant about my lifestyle. I started making changes one day at a time, and that’s how it all started,” recollects the Tridev star.

She started going on nature trails, and worked just as hard on her diet, sticking to vegetarian meals and a certain number of calories a day.

“I was mindful about everything I consumed. I would binge chocolates only once a week and maintain my dietary discipline through the week. I managed to lose 30 kg with utmost dedication and discipline,” she says of her fitness journey.

How does she stay motivated? “I want to remind everyone that life doesn’t end at 50. Transformation can begin at any given time,” she explains.