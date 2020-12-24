How would Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan invite Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Neeraj Kabi, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi for their Coolie No. 1 screening party? Take a look!

Count down begins as we are just hours away from the eagerly-awaited World Premiere of 2020’s biggest Bollywood film, Coolie No. 1. Fans cant wait enough to watch the quirky romantic chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and dance on the chartbuster songs from the romcom.

Watch out how Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan plan to host a premiere party for Coolie No 1 with their celebrity friends: Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Neeraj Kabi, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi but then ‘Aaloo Bhujiya’ happened.

Watch Sara Ali Khan’s video here- https://www.instagram.com/tv/CJLIvRzghCK/?igshid=1i9wuxzjhecq3

Watch Varun Dhawan’s video here- https://www.instagram.com/tv/CJIyjkIhB3D/?igshid=11fxnwdivw79s

Both Sara and Varun are ready with their friends gang to watch the First Day, First Show of Coolie No. 1 tonight! Are you?

Mark your calendars to celebrate Christmas eve and witness the hilarious tale of Coolie No. 1 premiering on December 25 only on Amazon Prime Video.