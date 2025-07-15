HP India teams up with Ayushmann Khurrana as the new face leading its India narrative

The biggest and the most iconic disruptive brands of the world like Italian luxury sports car brand Ferrari, the iconic Spanish football club Real Madrid, Hindi cinema’s thought-leader Ayushmann Khurrana all have one thing in common – the global technology giant Hewlett Packard (HP) powering their vision for pushing the envelope. Ayushmann, who is known for his thought-provoking & path-breaking cinema that becomes the talk of the nation, has been roped in by HP India as their India face.

The brand envisions a world where technology empowers individuals and improves lives globally. The brand’s values, which are deeply embedded in their culture, include respect for the individual, leadership, integrity, teamwork, and adaptability sync brilliantly with Ayushmann’s core brand equity. A leader of the industry with his choice of films, Ayushmann is looked as the most progressive actor of the country who is focusing at nation building through his brand of cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana has shot HP India’s newest campaign with his talented brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Ayushmann is a National Award-winning Actor for his Performance in the cult blockbuster Andhadhun. He is also the National Ambassador of UNICEF India along with Sachin Tendulkar. Ayushmann is the only Indian actor to be honoured by the iconic TIME Magazine twice in just 3 years in their ‘100 Most Influential People of the World’ list! The Bollywood star who has carved a niche for himself through his brand of disruptive, progressive cinema in India, has been invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars) this year for Oscar voting.