Hrishitaa Bhatt to represent India in the Venice International Film Festival CINECITTA

The Indian actress has been chosen as one of the panelist to speak about the blurring lines in world cinema. Actress, and member of the steering committee at Indian International Film Festival in Goa, Hrishitaa Bhatt stepped into Bollywood in 2001 with Shah Rukh Khan in her debut movie Asoka. She has had a beautiful journey since then and received critical acclaim for her outstanding performances in Haasil, Ab Tak Chhappan and Jigyaasa. She was a part of Lalbazaar, a ZEE5 cop-drama web series and will now be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Cuttputlli.’

After these successes, the actress is set to add another feather to her cap. As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, the 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival, as well as 75 years of Indo – French diplomatic ties enhances the pride and joy associated with the momentous milestone. She will be representing India in ‘CINECITTA, Venice International Film Festival, where she will talk at the session titled, FOCUS ON INDIA – Italy and India: Building a Common Audience, on 3rd September, 2022. It is a proud moment for the country as the talented actress has been invited by the head of Special Projects of the Italian Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture.

Today, cultures have converged, and the audience has become language agnostic. India has had a major grasp on its content — where we watch and what we watch. The conference will be an eye-opener as it will unveil what varied countries are doing in terms of their content and what needs to be done towards building a common audience.

Expressing her excitement, Bhatt says, “The film fraternity has given me a lot over these years. I owe my success to this industry. It feels great as It is a big opportunity for me to give back to the industry. Content rules a film. The audience today has become very mindful about what they watch. Therefore, filmmakers are shifting their focus to producing quality content rather than commercialized films.”

Hrishita Bhatt reiterated Indian PM Sh Narendra Modi’s vision and said, “films and society are mirror images of each other. Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment. India is the largest film producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is

remarkable. Rich heritage and cultural diversity are India’s strengths. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world.”

“I am sure that this panel discussion will prove insightful as it comprises of well-known names from across the globe. I hope to contribute value to this discussion and look forward to more of such opportunities,” she adds.