Hrithik Roshan calls Regina Cassandra’s performance in Rocket Boys “brilliant”!

The craze around Regina Cassandra’s power-packed performance in Rocket Boys continues! While the multi-lingual actress impressed the audience PAN-India, she found a fan in Hrithik Roshan recently!

Hindi film industry’s biggest superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to shower Regina Cassandra and Rocket Boys team with love and praise. Hailing her portrayal of Mrinalini Sarabhai as “brilliant,” the star bestowed the biographical drama series with applause.

Hrithik Roshan further wrote, “Every single cast n crew member deserves an ovation.” For unversed, Rocket Boys became a massive hit among the audience and critics on its release in February. Regina Cassandra also earned a positive acclaim from all corners of the nation!

Meanwhile, Regina Cassandra is busy shooting for an untitled project. Having a packed calendar for the year, the versatile actress has multiple releases in South and Hindi cinema. She has Disney+Hotstar’s Hawks, Raj & DK’s Fake with Shahid Kapoor and Fingerprint S2 – to name a few – in the pipeline.