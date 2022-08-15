Hrithik Roshan celebrates India’s 75th Independence day with a heartfelt note

As the nation is celebrating its 75th Independence day today, our very own Greek God Hrithik Roshan was also seen celebrating this auspicious occasion. While the superstar never leaves a chance to mark and celebrate every special day, this time he came up with a beautiful message to mark the 75th Independence day of India.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik shared a beautiful picture that captured India’s growth in different sectors. The actor further penned down a heartfelt note writing –

“Celebrating the power, strength and boundless potential of India. From the white, green and blue revolutions to the terrific scientific achievements, technological developments and sport milestones…”

Celebrating the power, strength and boundless potential of India. From the white, green and blue revolutions to the terrific scientific achievements, technological developments and sport milestones… pic.twitter.com/4t39vdmPJN — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 15, 2022

Be it his first look from his highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ to be trending on social media with ‘Awaiting Roar of ‘Vikram Vedha’, Hrithik Roshan has been making a constant buzz for his upcoming film among the audience who are eagerly waiting for its release.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ along with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte other than that he has ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.