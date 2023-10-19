Hrithik Roshan drum rolls to welcome followers on his newly launched Facebook channel

Hrithik Roshan became the first Superstar from India to join Meta’s newly launched Facebook channel. The actor shared a never-seen-before delightful video, welcoming followers to his channel.

The video showcases Hrithik playing a Japanese drum. The actor captioned the sweet greeting as “Dil toh bachcha hai ji 🤭” as he channeled his inner child, beating the drum enthusiastically.

Hrithik Roshan has been treating his social media followers with fun moments from his life, from traveling in the Mumbai metro to sharing his fitness transformation, the actor has been keeping his audience updated.

Hrithik’s newly launched Facebook channel will be a platform for the actor to connect with his followers over unseen moments and thoughts.