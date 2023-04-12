Hrithik Roshan undergoes simulation training to play a Fighter jet pilot

Leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character as a fighter jet pilot for his upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter, Hrithik Roshan has been undergoing simulator training.

From learning sword fighting and horse riding for Jodhaa Akbar, becoming a certified scuba diver while shooting a pivotal scene in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, undergoing voice modulation training to play a voice artist in Kaabil, learning Wushu in Hong Kong for Krrish, and weapons training workshops to play a gangster in Vikram Vedha amongst others, Hrithik Roshan is known for his extensive preparation to ace his characters for all films.

As Fighter’s shoot involves filming with real fighter jets, Hrithik has taken it upon himself to learn the processes and mechanism involved with flying a real fighter jet. The actor began his training before the Assam schedule in November at Tezpur Airbase, before kick-starting the shoot for the first schedule, and continues to practice and brush up his knowledge while having shot for three schedules of the film.

A source close to the project shares, “Hrithik chose to practise on a simulator and learn the buttons and the automated process to be able to confidently present himself onscreen. He started taking workshops since November and has continued simulator training to learn the nuances of playing a fighter jet pilot. While visiting the air base and the Air force training academy, he also spent time with the pilots and cadets to observe their demeanor and understand the way that they function. Hrithik possesses a curious mind and he asked a lot of questions and took notes from the conversations he had with these officials. He is an actor who goes through lengths to deliver his best for his films. Fighter also has glimpses of Hrithik’s character boxing and even for that one scene, he trained for days to get his posture right. Such is his dedication to acting, he truly enjoys being an actor and that’s evident to all of us on sets.”

Donning the uniform of an airforce officer, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting schedules of Fighter which is touted as India’s first aerial action film. Marking his third outing with director Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War, Fighter also brings together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Scheduled to release on January 25th 2024, Fighter portrays Hrithik Roshan as a fighter jet pilot for the first time on screen, tracing his journey from a young cadet in training to India’s best fighter pilot.