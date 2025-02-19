Huma Qureshi-backed Moderate secures a 1 crore deal on Shark Tank India 4

Moderate, the Hyderabad-based health brand, just made a splash on Shark Tank India 4! The company secured a 1 crore deal for 5% equity from Sharks Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl, celebrating a huge milestone in its journey. Moderate’s flagship product, Calorie Crusher Tablets, is designed to reduce calorie and carbohydrate absorption from meals, perfect for those who love food but also want to keep their fitness goals in check!

The brand has already been making waves, with none other than Bollywood star Huma Qureshi backing it as an investor and Chief Product Evangelist. Huma couldn’t contain her excitement about the Shark Tank India 4 deal and shared, “Moderate’s been my daily ritual, whether I’m on set or juggling life’s chaos. Really proud that our brand Moderate got a deal at Shark Tank India, but the real win. Building something that works for real lives, mine included. I’m thrilled to see Moderate swim with the sharks and prouder still to be part of India’s startup wave!”

Dr. Lalitha Palle, Co-founder of Moderate, also reflected on the experience, saying, “Shark Tank India has been an incredible platform to showcase our vision. This deal is a testament to the power of innovation and perseverance, and we’re excited for the journey ahead!”

The Sharks were equally impressed, not just with the science-backed formula of Moderate’s products but also with the sleek and standout packaging. In fact, Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh called it ‘exceptionally well done!’ With this fresh infusion of funds and star power, Moderate is all set to take its health revolution to new heights. Watch out, this brand is just getting started!