Huma Qureshi sets the screen on fire with Dil Thaam Ke from Maalik

With its infectious energy and captivating vibe, the teaser of Dil Thaam Ke instantly struck a chord with audiences. The makers have now dropped the upbeat track, with Huma Qureshi lighting up the screen through her fierce moves and undeniable charm, bringing a whole new flavour to this fiery number.

Composed by the talented duo Sachin – Jigar, Dil Thaam Ke lyrics are penned by the versatile Amitabh Bhattacharya, with vocals by Rashmeet Kaur and Rana Majumdar.

Listeners can stream Dil Tham Ke on JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with over 100 million monthly active users.

Speaking about the song, Huma shared, “Having multiple films and shoots going on simultaneously, this was the cherry on the cake for me. Dancing is something I love so when Jayu spoke to me about it, it was a definitive yes. I thoroughly enjoyed performing on Dil Thaam Ke and audiences are going to see me in a super massy avatar. On the last day of shoot things spilled over .. and I ended up shooting for over 16 hours but it was totally worth it!! Working with my dear friend Raj is always an incredible experience and I can’t wait for audiences to see this one.”

The teaser of Maalik has already crossed millions of views, receiving widespread praise for its gripping tone, bold underworld setting, and Rajkummar Rao’s intense avatar. The latest announcement of Manushi Chhillar joining the cast has added to the buzz around the film.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.