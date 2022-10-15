Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra launch Taali Taali from Double XL in Pune

Doubling up the oomph factor, Double XL team reached Pune to launch the latest fun party track Taali Taali on Friday. Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra not only grooved to the peppy track, but also got Punekars to shake a leg along with them.

Literally turning the city into a dancing stage, the cast was on a spree as they not only visited college, but also surprised the club goers as they went club hopping!

Directed by Satnam Ramani, ‘Double XL’ has been piquing curiosity of fans ever since its trailer launch. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, this clutter-breaking film is slated to release on 4th November 2022.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin VardeSaqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.