Humnava: Lalit Pandit is back with a soulful romantic track from Mannu Kya Karegga?

Ever since the fresh and charming teaser of the romantic musical Mannu Kya Karegga? featuring Vyom and Saachi Bindra, was unveiled, audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of the song ‘Humnava’, which was played in the teaser. Taking into consideration the overwhelming demand, producers Sharad Mehra and Curious Eyes Cinema have launched the film’s musical journey by releasing the much demanded song Humnava as the first track. Composed by Lalit Pandit, the song sets the tone for what promises to be the most soulful romantic comedy of the year.

The song is sung by Varun Jain and the composer, legendary Lalit Pandit, known for his timeless melodies weaved his musical magic in it. With Humnava, he once again captures the essence of classic romance. The track evokes the charm and nostalgia of the golden era of Hindi cinema, where music was pure, poetic, and emotionally rich.

Adding to the allure of Humnava is the visually captivating chemistry between the lead pair, Vyom and Saachi Bindra. Both actors look effortlessly beautiful and their on-screen presence breathes life into the track and song showcases the romantic quotient of the film. Shot amid the lush green terrains and breathtaking landscapes of Dehradun, Humnava is not just a visual feast, whose serene lyrics and soulful melody immediately capture the attention.

The film also features acclaimed actors Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar.

Get ready for a story that’s raw, real, and full of heart—because sometimes, finding yourself begins when everything else falls apart. The film is all set for a theatrical release on 12th September 2025.