Huppa Huiyya 2: Samit Kakkad unveils the grand sequel to the blockbuster hit

After a 15-year wait, the much-anticipated sequel to the iconic film Huppa Huiyya is finally on its way! Directed by the creative mastermind Samit Kakkad, Huppa Huiyya 2 promises to deliver an even more grandiose and stylish cinematic experience that will captivate audiences once again.

Kakkad is set to return with the sequel after helming boundary pushing content such as the recently released Action Marathi film Raanti, 36 Gunn, Ascharya Chakit! and the highly watched series Dharavi Bank and Indori Ishq among others.

Heralded among the most successful Marathi films, The original Huppa Huiyya, with its gripping storyline and innovative use of VFX, left a lasting impact on viewers. The film’s portrayal of Hanmya, a young man who channels the divine strength of Lord Hanuman for the greater good of his village, has remained etched in the hearts of fans. Now, Huppa Huiyya 2 is all set to bring this beloved tale back to life, with even greater intensity and grandeur.

With the script nearing completion, the technical team will soon be revealed, and fans can expect high-end visuals and compelling storytelling says Kakkad.

Produced by Amar Kakkad, Pushpa Kakkad, and Samit Kakkad under the Samit Kakkad Films banner, the film will have music by Ajit Parab and screenplay by Hrishikesh Koli and Samit Kakkad

With the teachings of Lord Hanuman at its core—“Learn courage in adversity, bravery in struggle, and humility in victory”—‘Huppa Huiyya 2’ is bound to reignite the fervor for Hanuman’s strength and devotion.

“I am a huge Hanuman devotee myself, so when the opportunity arose, I couldn’t but say yes. My aim has always been to push the envelope with each of my films and I am hoping to do the same with this one too.” Added filmmaker Samit Kakkad.