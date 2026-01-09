HYBE’s original story animation Dark Moon: The Blood Altar to launch in over 80 regions worldwide

HYBE announced today that the animated series Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, based on its original story webtoon, will launch globally across more than 80 regions.

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is an adaptation of HYBE’s original webtoon of the same title, which was created in collaboration with K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN and has surpassed 200 million views worldwide. Underscoring the franchise’s international fanbase, the animated series will be available worldwide from Jan. 9, including on Crunchyroll, the world’s largest animation streaming platform. Crunchyroll will offer dubbed and subtitled versions in eight languages for global audiences.

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is produced by animation studios Aniplex and TROYCA, and is directed by Shoko Shiga, known for her work on Overtake!, further heightening anticipation among animation fans. Beginning Jan. 12, teaser videos will be showcased on large digital displays in New York’s Times Square, amplifying the global rollout. Additional promotional events will also be hosted on WEBTOON platforms across multiple regions.

“Based on a globally popular webtoon with a universally appealing vampire narrative, we believe that DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR will resonate with audiences around the world,” stated Kurosaki, the series’ producer at Aniplex.

“Since first introducing HYBE ORIGINAL STORY in 2021, we have expanded fan experiences through webtoons, web novels, book formats, and brand collaborations,” stated HYBE. “The Dark Moon: The Blood Altar animated series marks our latest step into new content genres, and we aim to continue delivering immersive transmedia experiences for global audiences.”