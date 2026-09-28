“I actually went through a lot of fan theories on Reddit and the internet” – Abhishek Pathak on Drishyam The Conclusion Climax

With the makers calling Drishyam The Conclusion the final chapter of one of the most loved family crime thriller franchises, excitement and curiosity are at an all-time high to discover how Vijay Salgaonkar’s story will finally conclude. With SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar and Meera Deshmukh coming at him in full force, the stakes have never been higher, and this time, one wrong move could cost Vijay everything he has fought to protect.

Talking about building a climax that fans have been eagerly waiting to witness, Abhishek Pathak shared in an interview, “I actually went through a lot of fan theories on Reddit and the Internet. We were like, ‘Four people are talking about this, five people are talking about that… so it cannot happen.’ We were trying to stay away from the obvious, and come with something that people weren’t expecting at all.”

The writer-director wanted to stay ahead of the numerous fan theories and ensure that the climax remains a secret even for a lot of crew members. Talking about shooting the conclusion, Abhishek Pathak further added, “We shot the film, came on the edit, and there was maybe a 10-day shoot pending. In the pending shoot, we actually recorded voice-overs and put everything on the edit to make it better… to hide information and reveal certain things in a way that people enjoy it much better.”

He also shared a hint about the climax mentioning, “The climax is the real (star of the) show, If the big reveal can be held for as long as possible, that’s the best thing.”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav among others bringing together a powerhouse ensemble for the ultimate chapter of the celebrated franchise.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on 2nd October 2026.