“I also want to be as real as I can, so they don’t grow up with unrealistic standards,” – Ananya Panday shares her perspective on social media

Ananya Panday is on her path to become a star. It’s still very early phase in her journey but she is learning and growing daily. She is quite savvy with social media and engages with her fans, having a huge fan following on social media. The young actress recently featured in a leading magazine.

Ananya Panday while speaking to the leading magazine shared her perspective about social media, she said, “I want to be a kind person for them (the young people on Instagram), and I also want to be as real as I can, so they don’t grow up with unrealistic standards. Which is why, on social media and in interviews, I try to be myself. I am learning to love myself every day, and I want people to be on that journey with me. I believe perfection is boring; imperfection is what makes one beautiful.”

Ananya has had a good year, her performance in ‘Khaali Peeli’ was loved by the audience and it also became the first movie to be screened during the pandemic. Having a couple of movies in her kitty with big banner productions, Ananya seems to be on a roll. She will be looking to replicate this year’s success and possibly surpass it to reach newer heights in 2021.

Currently the youngster is set hopping and juggling work as she is busy with a few projects. On the work front Ananya has bonanza for her fans in 2021. She will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Fighter’, this project is a Pan-India one which makes her the youngest Pan-India actor. She is also set to feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s untitled next.-