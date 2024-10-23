“I always try to light a diya and offer prayers for everyone’s well-being” – Ishq Jabariya actor Lakshay Khurana on Dhanteras

Lakshay Khurana, who plays Aditya in Sun Neo’s popular show Ishq Jabariya, recently shared his thoughts on the significance of Dhanteras, a festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. For Lakshay, Dhanteras is not just about wealth but also about health, happiness, and prosperity in all aspects of life.

Speaking about the festival, Lakshay said, “Dhanteras is approaching, and preparations are in full swing at home with decorations, cleaning, and everything else. Every year on Dhanteras, we make sure to purchase gold because it’s considered very auspicious. This year will be no different—we’ll definitely be buying gold since it’s become a cherished family tradition.”

The Ishq Jabariya actor also mentioned how, despite his busy shooting schedule, he makes time to celebrate the festival in a meaningful way. He added, “Even though I am on set of Sun Neo’s Ishq Jabariya most of the time, I always try to light a diya and offer prayers for everyone’s well-being. Dhanteras reminds us to value what we have and hope for positive things to come.”

Ishq Jabariya, airing on Sun Neo at 7:30 PM, is an engaging love story centred around Gulki, a determined young woman with big aspirations. The show boasts a stellar cast, including Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana in key roles, bringing depth and emotion to this captivating narrative.