“I am already missing my family and friends terribly” – Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor has always enjoyed dressing up and celebrating Diwali at home. Be it in Delhi where her parents live, or with friends in Mumbai, she celebrates it every year by indulging in the festivities.But this year, Vaani will be working through the festival..she is shooting for an upcoming film in London.

Vaani will miss being with her parents and celebrating an intimate Diwali with family and close friends. Vaani said, “I will be spending Diwali in London this year!Every year I really look forward to celebrating it in Delhi with my family by being a part of the puja, lighting diyas with my folks and indulging in some home made delicacies.”

She cherishes the warmth and love that comes along with spending a joyful time and enjoying traditional ways of celebrating. But as her work commitments keep her away from home, Vaani will be ringing in Diwali in spirit.

She added ‘Whenever I have celebrated the festival in Mumbai my friends have always made it special for me. However this year I am away from the cheerful festive spirit of home and I am already missing my family and friends terribly.This year,I will celebrate Diwali with the cast and crew of my upcoming film.I will treat myself to some traditional Indian food and soak in the festivities.”

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be seen headlining two diversely different projects – Maddock Films, Sarvagunn Sampanna, and Yash Raj Films OTT show, a gritty crime thriller, Mandala Murders, which will again showcase her formidable acting chops.