“I am done with my relationship. Now I am single but we are still friends”, reveals Yashaswini about her relationship in the latest episode of Amazon miniTV’s By Invite Only

Amazon miniTVs Gen Z talk show, By Invite Only’s latest episode was graced by two popular content creators Yashaswini and Meghna. The Gen Z duo while chatting with our host, Renil Abraham, swung from topics such as their relationship status, and personal habits, to work, social circles, and much more. With their cheeky, dazzling chitchats, and juicy confessions the episode was a fun riot!

Unfolding the episode Renil asked the guests about their first-ever interaction with their partners and how it was. Yashaswini replied by saying, “We met at Soho, and from that point, we have been experiencing a good bond between us”. Digging more about daily life and well-being, Renil asked Yashaswini, “What was the weirdest rumour you have heard about yourself“? To which Yashaswini bluntly replied, “I am rude and a nepotistic product that’s why I get chances in movies or series”.

Talking about the same, Meghna added “I am looking for someone to get married to, not anymore interested in dating”.

While talking about their relationship and current status, the duo candidly revealed their breakup. Yashaswini mentioned, “We broke up, I am done with my relationship. Now I am single but we are still friends”.



“I have been sulky, sociopathic, and done at the same time after my breakup”, she expressed.

“I think I have crossed all the phases when I parted away from my partner”, said Meghna about her break-up phase.

By Invite Only is produced by The Zoom Studios and the episode is now streaming on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.